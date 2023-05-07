The European Union is considering not sending an official representative to the Europe Day reception in Tel Aviv to be held on Tuesday

The European Union is considering whether or not to send an official representative to a Europe Day event being held on May 9 in Israel, due to the selection of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir as the Israeli government's representative.

“We don’t support the political views of Minister Ben-Gvir, or his party. For example, many of his past statements and opinions contradict the views the European Union represents,” an EU official told the local Kan public broadcaster, and requested that “a more respectful choice be made.”

Escalating the incident further, an ambassador to Israel from an unnamed EU state told the Haaretz newspaper, that he “preferred not to meet or work with Ben-Gvir or Religious Zionism chair Bezalel Smotrich.”

"Minister Ben-Gvir has been appointed as the representative of the Israeli government on the occasion of Europe Day and has confirmed his presence. Among other things, the minister will speak about the importance of the joint war on terrorism, congratulate European countries, call for increased cooperation and stress the need to unite around the fight against jihad and terrorists," the office of the National Security Minister said in response.

The minister believes that even though the EU representatives "do not support his point of view," they understand very well that Israel is a democracy and in a democracy it is allowed to hear different opinions," the statement concluded.

Marking the anniversary of the Schuman Declaration in 1950, Europe Day is a celebration of peace and unity in Europe. The Israeli government is reportedly not interested in replacing Minister Ben-Gvir as its representative at the event.