Cultural event in Tel Aviv will still take place 'to celebrate with our friends and partners in Israel the strong and constructive bilateral relationship'

The European Union on Monday canceled altogether its “Europe Day” event planned for the following day in Tel Aviv over the expected attendance of Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who intended to represent the Jewish state and speak at the diplomatic reception.

Following a meeting of member state ambassadors in Israel, the EU delegation released a statement: “Regrettably, this year we have decided to cancel this diplomatic reception, as we do not want to offer a platform to someone whose views contradict the values the European Union stands for.”

Yet, the cultural event in Israel’s Tel Aviv will still take place “to celebrate with our friends and partners in Israel the strong and constructive bilateral relationship,” the statement added.

The announcement came a day after Ben-Gvir said he would volunteer to be the cabinet minister who attended the event, which marks the anniversary of the Schuman Doctrine of 1950 – a celebration of peace and unity in Europe.

European envoys have refused to meet with the firebrand lawmaker or members of his Jewish Power party due to their far-right stances. They had also flagged concerns that Ben-Gvir would cause more controversy with his views and that he would use the event to build legitimacy on a world stage.

In response, Ben-Gvir said it was “unfortunate that the EU, which claims to represent the values of democracy and multiculturalism, is undiplomatically engaging in censorship.”

“It is an honor and a privilege for me to represent the government of Israel, courageous [Israeli] soldiers, and the people of Israel in every forum,” he continued. “Friends know how to criticize and real friends are able to hear it.”

The controversy came a week after Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met with his EU counterpart Josep Borrell in Brussels where they announced “a new page” in Israel-EU relations, including a high-level meeting in Jerusalem in the near future.

No one comes away from this with a clean record. From Israel's perspective, Ben-Gvir wasn't supposed to attend the event, but Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen instead, who declined his presence because he would be in India – a decision that was made two weeks prior. So, the EU had two weeks to make it known that they weren't happy about Cohen's replacement.

However, in Israel's defense, they didn't have another in choice in the sense that they couldn't tell Ben-Gvir to back down, but only suggest it amid a standoff between the Jewish Power leader and Israel's ruling coalition.

From the EU's perspective, it came across as slightly hypocritical by taking aim at Ben-Gvir while still allowing far-right countries, like Poland and Hungary, to take part in the event.