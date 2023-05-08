Israel’s envoy to UAE tells i24NEWS ‘more countries will join Abraham Accords’

Amir Hayek tells i24NEWS that relations between the Jewish and Gulf states are like 'driving a car fast forward without a reverse gear'

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Amir Hayek, told i24NEWS in an interview that he believes more countries will join the Abraham Accords, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit Abu Dhabi, and that relations between the Jewish and Gulf states were “like a car driving fast forward with no reverse gear.”

“Prime Minister Netanyahu will come to Abu Dhabi, and I believe a day or two before you’ll hear about it,” Hayek told i24NEWS.

“We have great relations with the Emiratis. We are moving forward, it’s like a startup that will become a unicorn. In all aspects of relations, everything is in place.”

In response to how the recent rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran influenced regional ties with Israel, Hayek was certain it wouldn’t stop more countries from joining the Abraham Accords – the 2020 U.S.-brokered deal which saw a handful of Arab states, including the UAE, normalize relations with Jerusalem.

“The Saudis and Emiratis are sovereign countries. We can convey our message, and they know exactly what we think about Iran and its plans. We hoped Iran would concentrate on investing time and money into education or health, rather than terror in the region. And I believe our friends here understand exactly what we’re saying” he said.

“I think we will see more countries join the Abraham Accords or expand agreements with Israel. The main issue is to be very successful so other countries ask themselves, ‘Why not us?’ This is our job here, all the rest will follow. When the time will come, we’ll be ready.”

Two years after the Abraham Accords singing, there have been a multitude of bilateral agreements in all areas between Jerusalem and Abu Dhabi: Trade, tourism, technology, innovation, and possibly most important of all – a mingling of cultures, highlighted by celebrations in the Gulf state last week marking Israel’s independence.

“We had a great event here in Abu Dhabi. For the first time, we celebrated Israeli Independence Day. We had 650 guests gathered together, singing and celebrating. To stand there and hear the Israeli and Emirati anthems, by Emirati and Israeli singers, was a really exciting moment, them singing, ‘You and I will change the world.’ I heard many Emiratis around me, and it touched their hearts,” he recalled.

“We are here to change the world, change the Middle East, to build a better world for the next generations. Together, with our Emirati partners. Relations are high. It’s like a car driving fast forward with no reverse gear.”