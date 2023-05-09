Joint Israel-Kenya declarations of intent to strengthen cooperation in tourism and environmental protection signed

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Kenyan President William Ruto in Jerusalem on Tuesday for a working lunch, during which the two leaders agreed to strengthen economic and diplomatic cooperation between their countries.

Netanyahu praised Ruto’s “commitment to advancing bilateral relations and his actions to strengthen regional stability,” Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Kobi Gideon / GPO Kenya's President William Ruto (L) meets with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

The Israeli premier also commended Ruto on his first visit to the Jewish state: “Kenya could serve as a gateway for trade and international cooperation with the rest of Africa,” Netanyahu said.

They agreed to work together to strengthen economic and diplomatic cooperation in a range of areas, including the expansion of bilateral trade, technology, cyber-defense, advancing the restoration of a direct air route, water, and agriculture.

At the start of the meeting, joint Israel-Kenya declarations of intent to strengthen cooperation in tourism and environmental protection were also signed, and Ruto extended an invitation to Netanyahu to visit his east African country.