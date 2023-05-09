They discussed the connection between India, Israel, and the countries of the Abraham Accords, as well as the promotion of a free trade agreement between them

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Tuesday met with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cap off the first official visit by an Israeli foreign envoy to the south Asian country in almost two decades.

During their meeting, the two discussed the connection between India, Israel, and the countries of the Abraham Accords, as well as the promotion of the free trade agreement between Jerusalem and New Delhi “that would strengthen Israel's economy,” Israel’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

"India as a world power, the most populous country in the world and the fifth largest economy, can play a central role in promoting the Abraham Accords and the economic connection between Israel and the moderate countries in the Middle East,” Cohen said.

In 2022, trade between Israel and India was valued at about $10 billion.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1655952571348193283 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“Modi is one of the main reasons why relations between Israel and India today are the closest and strongest since the establishment of relations between the countries in 1992,” he added, noting that he thanked the Indian premier for the treatment that the Jewish community in India has received.

“And I heard from the [Modi] about his appreciation of Israel for standing by India even before the establishment of official diplomatic relations between the states."

Cohen also informed Modi about the elimination of three leaders of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza as part of the Israeli military’s Operation “Shield and Arrow” and the importance of the fight against terrorism in the region. Due to the recent events in Israel, Cohen had to cut short his trip to India and return to the Jewish state Tuesday evening.