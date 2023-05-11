UN delegation hosted by Israel continue to tour under rocket attacks

Ambassador Gilad Erdan brought the group to see the 'true face of Israel'

While Israel was under rocket attacks from Gaza, a delegation of UN ambassadors continued a planned visit to the country. Led by the representative of Israel to the United Nations Gilad Erdan, the group arrived on Tuesday for the stated objective to see "the true face of Israel.”

Israeli officials regularly accuse the UN of being biased against the state, and of disregarding the complex security situation to which it is exposed. The rain of rockets that fell on Wednesday was obviously not planned in the program of the visit, but it was able to give an idea of the challenges faced by the country.

“It is especially important that the ambassadors of the countries in the distorted UN see the threats experienced by the citizens of Israel. The ambassadors will understand the murderousness of our enemies and the security challenges we face,” said Gilad Erdan.

The delegation is scheduled to meet with President Isaac Herzog as well as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior military officials. Also on the agenda are visits to IDF bases, a presentation of the Iron Dome anti-missile system and a visit to a terrorist tunnel built by Hezbollah on the northern border. As well as non-security related tours of holy pilgrimage sites, peace projects, and places of technology & innovation.

The visit comes as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Wednesday the deaths of Palestinian civilians "unacceptable.” In 2022, Israel was the subject of more UN condemnations than all other countries combined.