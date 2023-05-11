Cypriot delegation in Israel as part of efforts to build a regional alliance

Christodoulídis noted that he came to Israel only two months after taking office, despite the terrorist attacks on Israel, which he strongly condemned

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Cypriot President Níkos Christodoulídis at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on Thursday. The two leaders met face-to-face first, before later taking part in a meeting that included other officials.

"We are building together a Middle East alliance, an alliance of democracies. An alliance between Israel, Cyprus and Greece, in which we have asked our American friends to participate," said Netanyahu.

"This is a very stable and promising alliance. We must continue to build it economically, in intelligence, in defense, in political partnership and also in international forums. We welcome this and must continue to do so," the Israeli prime minister added.

Christodoulídis noted that he came to Israel only two months after taking office, despite the terrorist attacks on Israel, which he strongly condemned, to participate in the meeting with his cabinet, including the Cypriot ministers of foreign affairs and energy, trade and industry, and the ambassadors of both countries.

"I want to send a clear and unambiguous message about the strategic nature of our excellent relations and I want to see how we can further strengthen them," the Cypriot president said, speaking directly to Benjamin Netanyahu, and pointed out that he enjoyed talking to him about "regional developments and how we can work together for a stable future."

In addition to the Cypriot delegation, a group of UN ambassadors are also on a planned visit to the country while Israel was under rocket attacks from Gaza. The IDF launched operation "Shield and Arrow" in response to months of attacks from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.