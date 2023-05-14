According to the foreign minister, the operation strengthened the country’s 'international legitimacy' and its right to defend itself

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Sunday said that Israel received “broad support” from the international community during the operation “Shield and Arrow” against the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists in Gaza.

According to Cohen, the operation which ended on Saturday evening after Israel and the PIJ agreed to the Egypt-brokered ceasefire, strengthened the country’s “international legitimacy” and its right to defend itself.

"The broad support Israel received from the international community, as well as the halting of the decision at the UN, is the result of hard and professional diplomatic work by the Foreign Ministry personnel in Israel and around the world," Cohen said, referring to the U.S. blocking China-led UN Security Council initiative to issue a joint statement on the Israel-Gaza escalation.

“The international community understands and supports Israel in its activities against the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, an affiliate of the Iranian terrorist regime. The legitimacy space for the State of Israel to defend itself remained stable throughout the entire operation and even strengthened,” Cohen added, noting that in his conversations with foreign ministers around the world and ambassadors serving in Israel, he “heard that they support the right of the State of Israel to protect its citizens.”

The minister also congratulated the Israeli military, the Shin Bet domestic security agency and defense forces “for the actions they took to harm the terrorists of the Islamic Jihad and protect the residents of Israel.” These statements come after Israel enjoyed a calm night after days of heavy rocket fire from Gaza.