'This event is a blatant attempt to distort history,' says Gilad Erdan

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan on Sunday called on all member states to boycott a “Nakba Day” event planned at the UN General Assembly on Monday.

In a personal letter sent to state representatives Erdan urged them not to attend the “shameful” event, which is set to commemorate that “catastrophe” of Israel’s establishment 75 years ago as the Palestinians refer to it.

“The thought that an international organization could mark the establishment of one of its member states as a catastrophe or disaster is both appalling and repulsive,” Erdan wrote.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1657632903566598144 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“This event is a blatant attempt to distort history, neglecting the fact that those who paint themselves as the victims were actually the aggressors who initiated a five-front war on the newly established State of Israel. This horrifying falsification must not be condoned in any way, shape, or form,” he stressed.

According to the Israeli envoy, “attending one-sided Palestinian initiatives that falsely brand Israel as the source of all evil does not bring the conflict closer to an end but only serves to inflame tensions.” In his video message recorded at the General Assembly in New York Erdan said that the real Nakba was the expulsion of nearly a million Jews from Arab countries following the establishment of Israel in 1948.

Last November, 90 countries out of 193 UN members voted to officially commemorate the "Nakba Day" event. The United States and the United Kingdom, along with some other countries, said they will not participate in it.