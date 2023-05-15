Dozens of UN member states cancel participation in ‘Nakba Day’ event

'We will fight the Nakba lie with all our might and will not allow the Palestinians to continue spreading lies,' says Israeli FM Eli Cohen

Dozens of UN member states on Monday canceled their participation in an event marking Palestinian “Nakba Day” at the General Assembly, after Israeli calls for a boycott.

“We will fight the ‘Nakba’ lie with all our might and will not allow the Palestinians to continue spreading lies and distorting history,” Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said in a statement.

The announcement of countries canceling their participation came after Cohen instructed the Israeli delegation to the United Nations Israel’s representatives worldwide to request that UN member states refrain from participating in the event planned for Monday.

“The Foreign Ministry and the embassies around the world acted sharply and quickly, and prevented the participation of many countries in a shameful event that should not have taken place at all,” Cohen continued.

“We thank our many friends in the world who responded to our call, don't come to the gathering and stand by the truth."

On Sunday, Israel’s UN envoy Gilad Erdan sent a letter to state representatives urging them not to attend the “shameful” event.

The planned event is meant to commemorate the “catastrophe” of Israel’s establishment 75 years ago as the Palestinians refer to it. The chairman of the West Bank’s Palestinian Authority is scheduled to participate in the event and address the gathering.

Last November, 90 countries out of 193 UN members voted to officially commemorate the "Nakba Day" event. The United States and the United Kingdom, along with some other countries, said they would not participate in it.