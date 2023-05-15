Blinken considering former U.S. envoy to Israel as Abraham Accords liaison - report

The potential creation of the position would be significant in that many Arab states recently stopped the process of normalizing relations with Israel

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is considering appointing Dan Shapiro, the former U.S. ambassador to Israel, as Washington’s point person for the Abraham Accords, three unnamed U.S. officials were quoted as saying by Axios.

The potential appointment would be significant because in the months following the recent inauguration of Israel’s current government, most Arab countries that were in the process of normalizing relations with the Jewish state halted the process, Walla! News had reported. Washington nevertheless hopes to expand and strengthen the 2020 U.S.-brokered peace accord that saw Israel normalize ties with a handful of Arab states – the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, and Bahrain.

The creation of a new position within the U.S. State Department would signal the desire of U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration to reinvigorate its efforts in Israeli diplomacy ahead of the 2024 presidential election. It would also come as senior White House officials push to normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Blinken is considering appointing Shapiro in part because Principal Assistant Secretary Yael Lempert, who handled the Abraham Accords and the Negev Forum, will soon be leaving to become the ambassador to Jordan, two of the U.S. officials told Axios.

They added that Blinken had not yet made a final decision on whether to create the new position. One of them said that if this position was created, it would be a senior advisor position and that its scope would be broader than that of the Abraham Accords.