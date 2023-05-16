Normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel is ‘hugely important, U.S. working to obtain it,’ Thomas Nides tells i24NEWS

U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Thomas Nides, on Sunday sat down for an interview with i24NEWS during which he affirmed U.S. efforts in expanding the Abraham Accords as well as maintaining Israeli and regional security, and about the implications of Saudi-Iranian rapprochement.

“We’re all focused on the Abraham Accords and regional security," Nides told i24NEWS. "The White House is focused on this every day, the State Department, and [U.S. Secretary of State Antony] Blinken cares deeply about it. The good news is there's not a lack of interest among White Hosue on the Abraham Accords and on the security of Israel."

Nides spoke with i24NEWS on the fifth anniversary of when the United States moved its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, sparking controversy among Palestinians and their supporters as it effectively cemented Washington's position of the holy city as the Jewish state's capital.

Asked if that was the right move, Nides said: "Yes. Jerusalem is the capital of Israel."

On the Israel-U.S. relationship, the envoy assured that the bond remained strong.

"[U.S. President Joe] Biden has made it very clear – it’s an unbreakable tie between the U.S. and Israel. We are friends and colleagues, we work together on everything around security, culture, and society. This is what the relationship is all about."

That "unbreakable" bond has been in question recently over the Israeli government's proposed judicial overhaul, which Washington and particularly Biden have been vocally critical of.

“Friends are friends, and you give friends advice. We can't tell Israel what to do but were hoping for them to build a consensus. And that's what Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu is trying to do with [President Isaac] Herzog, to talk about these issues. Democracy is alive and well in Israel.”

Nides continued to address Israel's recent Operation "Shield and Arrow" against the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group in Gaza, which consisted of five days of rocket fire before ending with a ceasefire on Sunday.

“It's very important for us to step back. The U.S. supports Israel's right to defend itself, no country should have rockets fired at it, regardless of what happens, it's not tolerable," he said.

"But our view is simple: We advocate for a two-state solution. In the meantime, the U.S. position is to help the Palestinian people, those in the West Bank and Gaza who want the same thing as most Jews and Arabs in Israel – a job, opportunity, education, and healthcare. We're trying to create coexistence for those people, nothing more, nothing less”

On a regional scope, asked whether Israel and the U.S. were on the same page about the Iranian nuclear issue, Nides said the two states were working together to make sure Iran doesn't obtain a nuclear weapon.

“We have meetings every day on this. It's clear that the Netanyahu administration understands what the Biden administration wants, make sure collectively Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon. We would like a diplomatic solution, but in the meantime, we're working with Israel to secure the State of Israel."

He also noted that he was constantly working on expanding the Abraham Accords, the 2020 U.S.-brokered pact that saw Israel normalize relations with a handful of Arab states.

“I work every day with Bahrainis, Moroccans, Emiratis, Egyptians, and Jordanians about the improvement of relationships with Israel. We’d like to see normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel, we think it’s hugely important, and we're working with Israel to obtain that."

On whether Chinese involvement in the Saudi-Iranian rapprochement would negatively influence the region or Israel, the ambassador was certain of "no impact."

“The relationship between the Saudis and Iranians was about the Yemen war. We’re happy when things are calm. If the Saudis can have a cold peace with Iran, and calm the Yemeni situation down, that’s great."

"The Chinese relationship, that's another discussion for another time, but this has no impact on the ability of the Saudis to have a bilateral relationship with Israel.”

The interview also came shortly after Nides announced that he would leave his Jerusalem post this summer.

“This job is fantastic. What an honor to be the U.S. ambassador to our most important ally," he recalled.

"One thing Im most proud of is there is not one group of people I haven't talked to – ultra-Orthodox, secular, gay, straight. Jews, Arabs, Palestinians – we must be ambassadors to everyone. I think I've been successful in that, to make sure the unbreakable bond between both countries was stronger on my watch."