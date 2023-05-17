Three countries followed the United States in moving their diplomatic representation, after former president Donald Trump did so in 2018

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen hosted ambassadors from the four countries that moved their embassies to Jerusalem, in a special ceremony celebratinf Jerusalem Day and 75 years of independence. Representatives from the United States, Guatemala, Honduras and Kosovo were at the event.

Speaking to i24NEWS at the event, Cohen said that he is "optimistic" that three more moves are on the way. A small number of nations followed the United States in moving their embassies to Jerusalem, after former president Donald Trump did so in 2018.

Several countries have mulled the idea of moving their diplomatic missions, but few followed through. The Dominican Republic, Suriname, Liberia, and Malawi are some countries to have stated their intentions.

In February, Papua New Guinea declared it will establish an embassy in Jerusalem, as its foreign minister Justin Tkachenko then informed Cohen. It would be the country’s first representation in Israel, and the process is expected to begin this year.

Sweden’s Deputy Prime Minister Ebba Busch hinted at her intention to move the country’s embassy to Jerusalem this week, in a post in which she wrote “next year in Jerusalem.” She even commented on Swedish politics having been “characterized by an unbalanced and almost hostile attitude towards Israel,” and said, “I say it loud and clear - those days are over.”

While no European Union member country has established an embassy in Jerusalem, Hungary is positioning itself to lead the way. With the latest statement from Stockholm, it remains to be seen who will actually be the first to make the move.

While it wasn’t in Jerusalem, Azerbaijan was the first Shia Muslim country to open an embassy in Israel, in March 2023, as the two countries have been recently leveling up relations that began in 1991.