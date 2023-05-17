The report comes after the U.S. Ambassador to Israel told i24NEWS that Israeli-Saudi normalization was 'hugely important' for Washington

Washinton intends to carry out a diplomatic offensive in the next six months in an attempt to bring Israel and Saudi Arabia closer together, Israeli media cited two U.S. officials as saying on Wednesday.

According to Walla! News, the officials said the White House will try to push for a normalization agreement between the two states by the end of 2023, before the presidential campaign occupies U.S President Joe Biden’s agenda. Any normalization deal between Jerusalem and Riyadh, mediated by Washington, could also improve strained relations between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.

The report came days after U.S. Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides told i24NEWS that normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel was “hugely important” to Washington, “and we're working with Israel to obtain that." It also came a week after U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) in Jeddah during which they reportedly discussed Israeli-Saudi normalization.

According to the two U.S. officials quoted by Walla! News, MBS said he was not interested in taking more small steps to warm relations with Israel and instead preferred reaching a single comprehensive agreement that would include normalization with the Jewish state while strengthening security cooperation.

They added that Riyadh had an interest in reaching a deal with Israel while Biden was still in the White House because a decision would then gain bipartisan support in Washington and widespread legitimacy, especially given that such a deal would include possibly unpopular measures.

One of the biggest obstacles in the way of reaching an agreement, the official noted, was concerns about Riyadh’s request to strengthen military cooperation with Washington and gain access to U.S. weapons systems.