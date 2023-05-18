Ambassadors' Club in Israel gathers diplomats, gives out ‘pioneer awards’

The club's founder told i24NEWS he is 'quite sure' diplomats leave Israel with a more positive impression of the country

The Ambassadors' Club of Israel held a reception Wednesday night to celebrate Israel's 75th birthday and hand out "pioneer awards" to Israeli organizations doing good.

At the event on a rooftop overlooking the Herzliya sunset north of Tel Aviv were dozens of foreign ambassadors and other diplomats as well as Israelis serving as honorary consuls for states abroad. Also in attendance were representatives of the organizations winning awards and members of the media.

"The mission of the Ambassadors' Club is to connect diplomats to Israel," club founder and president Amb. Yitzhak Erdan told i24NEWS on the sidelines of the event. "This is our only mission. We are a non-governmental organization. We are non-political. We are a non-profit organization."

Winners of the evening's awards included the MASHAV international development unit of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the IsraAID humanitarian relief organization, the Sarel medical company for its contribution to the community, the Rimon School of Music for its contribution to Israeli culture, and the “Mitkadmim” project of the Israeli military for its work with autistic soldiers. Toward the end of the ceremony, uniformed soldiers diagnosed with autism spoke from the podium, earning a standing ovation from those gathered.

The event represented only part of the Ambassadors' Club's work.

"For twelve years, we have organized trips around Israel, we have organized events, we have organized meetings and dinners for diplomats," said Erdan, a retired Israeli foreign service officer whose final post was chief of state protocol. "All the time to connect them with a variety of people of our Israeli society."

Erdan told i24NEWS he is "quite sure" diplomats leave Israel with a more positive impression of the country. "When they see reality, they understand exactly what is our situation. They see who we are. They see our moral standards. And they understand that we are good people. And they also see our achievements. And they can see that it is good to be in Israel because then you can help your own country by receiving from Israel assistance, sharing of technologies, and so on and so forth."