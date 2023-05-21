Israel’s Smotrich shunned by French counterpart during OECD gathering

Seen as a ‘diplomatic response’ from France, after a controversial visit by the finance minister two months ago

Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich was shunned by his French counterpart, as Smotrich tried to arrange a personal meeting during the annual OECD meeting for finance ministers, held at the organization's headquarters in Paris, France.

According to French Foreign Ministry officials, the Israeli Finance Minister's office tried to arrange working meetings, on the sidelines of the conference, including with his counterpart Bruno Le Maire, as well as with senior officials from the Paris Municipality. However, Le Maire's office informed Ynet that "a meeting between the minister and Mr. Smotrich was not scheduled.”

Considered as a diplomatic response from France, after Smotrich’s visit two months ago. The Israeli minister aroused anger after having said during a speech that the Palestinian people were an invention.

"There is no such thing as a Palestinian people, and this truth must be heard at both the Elysee Palace and the White House," he said at the time, as he stood next to a map of Israel including the West Bank in its sovereign territory.

The official French response was swift, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs calling the remarks "scandalous and irresponsible" and the expanded map of Israel a "provocation.” A week later, official French sources said that "France would avoid meetings with Ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich," although professional cooperation between the ministries continues.

European Union representatives canceled an official "Europe Day" ceremony in Israel, on May 9, after National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir was chosen to represent the Israeli government. In response, the EU embassy in Israel said, "We are not interested in giving a platform to those whose positions contradict the values of the Union.”