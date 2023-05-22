The spokesman also criticized the minister's 'inflammatory rhetoric,' and Israel's settlement policy

The US expressed “concern” on Sunday after a “provocative visit” by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, according to a statement.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller also slammed the “accompanying inflammatory rhetoric” without mentioning Ben Gvir’s name. Earlier, the minister said, “We are the owners of Jerusalem and the entire Land of Israel."

The statement joins condemnation from several Arab states, including Jordan.

The Hashemite Kingdom, which administers the religious site, lambasted Ben Gvir’s visit as “a provocative step” that violated the status quo in Jerusalem.

The Temple Mount, the site of two ancient Israelite temples and currently the site of Al-Aqsa mosque, is among the most sensitive issues in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

“This holy space should not be used for political purposes, and we call on all parties to respect its sanctity,” Miller added. “More broadly, we reaffirm the longstanding US position in support of the historic status quo at Jerusalem’s holy sites and underline Jordan’s special role as custodian of Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem.”

The message came alongside a rebuke of Israel’s policy on West Bank settlements, specifically the revocation of measures preventing Israelis from establishing a presence on the Homesh outpost.

Homesh, “according to Israeli law, was illegally built on private Palestinian land,” Miller said, while calling on Israel’s government to mind commitments made to the US under current and past prime ministers.