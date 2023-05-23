Israel’s Netanyahu secures first Gulf trip with invitation to COP28 in UAE

The Israeli premier's invitation comes amid reports of recent negotiations with Saudi Arabia regarding launching direct flights between Israel and the kingdom

After months of delay, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu finally secured his first trip to a Gulf state, being formally invited on Monday to the United Arab Emirates in November to attend the COP28 climate summit alongside dozens of other foreign leaders.

It would be Netanyahu's first visit to the region since retaking office five months ago, and it comes amid reports of recent negotiations with Saudi Arabia regarding launching direct flights between Israel and the kingdom.

The Emirati envoy to Israel Mohamed al-Khaja also delivered a separate invitation to Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

“This is not the visit that Netanyahu wanted. This is not an official visit by the Israeli prime minister to the UAE,” said Avi Pazner, former Israeli ambassador to France and Italy.

“He has been invited, which is good, it’s nice, to participate in a very important international conference with another 100 heads of state,” the diplomat clarified to i24NEWS.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu and his Foreign Minister Eli Cohen reportedly spoke earlier this week with Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman (MBS) as part of “very complex” negotiations to launch direct flights between Israel and Jeddah next month for the Hajj annual Muslim pilgrimage.

But Israel is aiming for much more than flights to the kingdom.

“I estimate that there is a good chance that we will be able to promote a peace agreement with Saudi Arabia in the next six months to a year. This is our goal,” Cohen has said.

According to Channel 12 News, Jerusalem is under pressure from the United States to agree to Riyadh’s demands for significant concessions to the Palestinians in return for the flights. These would include handing certain powers in the West Bank from the Israeli military to the Palestinian Authority, and giving the ruling movement security-related power at the Temple Mount and Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem’s Old City.

“The Palestinian issue was and still is a main concern for Arabs and Muslims, and is a top priority of the kingdom’s foreign policy,” MBS has said.

“The kingdom did not hesitate or delay in supporting the brotherly Palestinian people in their efforts to recover their lands, restore their legitimate rights, and establish an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on the Palestinian lands.”

While these far-reaching steps are highly unlikely to be approved by Israel’s hard-right government, both Jerusalem and Riyadh continue to search for ways to reach normalization, which could transpire in a matter of time.