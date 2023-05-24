U.S., Saudis list conditions for Riyadh’s normalization with Israel - report

The report states that the two countries want Israel to restart diplomatic negotiations with the Palestinian Authority and halt judicial reform plans

The U.S. allegedly wants Israel to halt the judicial reform and resume peace talks with the Palestinians in exchange for brokering the long-awaited normalization deal with Saudi Arabia, a report said on Tuesday evening.

According to Channel 12, Washington and Riyadh are pressuring Jerusalem to accept these conditions in order to move forward with the normalization agreement. The report stated that the two countries want Israel to restart diplomatic negotiations with the Palestinian Authority that should eventually lead to a “separation.” The U.S. also allegedly asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to shelve his judicial overhaul plan that has caused mass protests in Israel and concerns in the White House.

These demands come amid reports that Israel is engaged in “very complex negotiations” with Saudi Arabia about the launch of direct flights between the two countries next month for the Hajj annual Muslim pilgrimage. This move could lead to a wider normalization deal, according to Channel 12.

The Saudis also reportedly demand from Washington to sign a defense treaty, unfreeze some weapons deals that have been halted by President Joe Biden’s administration, and approve Riyadh’s civilian nuclear program. In exchange Israel will reportedly get full backing of its actions against Iran’s nuclear program from the White House.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, Mossad chief David Barnea and “very senior officials” close to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are allegedly involved in these negotiations. Earlier on Tuesday, National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi denied that there had been direct talks between Netanyahu and bin Salman in recent months, but confirmed that a normalization deal was possible.