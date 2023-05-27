Amir Ohana to visit Morocco in early June, a first for Israel's parliamentary speaker

The senior Likud lawmaker gives his positive response to an official invitation from the Moroccan Parliament

Israel’s Parliamentary (Knesset) Speaker Amir Ohana is scheduled to pay an official visit to Morocco in early June, according to Kan. This will be the first state visit to the Arab country by the Israeli politician, who is also of Moroccan origin.

"Ohana's visit, the first of its kind to Morocco in his capacity as Speaker of the Israeli Knesset, comes in response to an official invitation from the Moroccan Parliament," said the source to Kan, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

A Morocco-Israel friendship caucus was set up in the Knesset, but had no official announcement about its creation or purpose. Ohana was justice minister and then public security minister in previous roles for the Likud party, and became Knesset Speaker after the elections in December, he was the first openly gay lawmaker in Israel to take up such roles.

The latest high-level visit to Morocco was Israeli Economy Minister Nir Barkat, who spoke to i24NEWS in an exclusive interview about the Moroccan potential to open up businesses to the African continent, and referred to the technology sharing as giving “lots of critical paths for the human race.”

Barkat gave examples of the technologies that were mutually beneficial to both people. Such as agriculture, seafood, energy and water. He said that these are “lots of critical paths for the human race.” And that the two countries have a lot of technologies that complement each other.

Thanks to the Abraham Accords, which saw Israel normalize ties with a number of Arab states, cooperation agreements were signed, high-level visits were carried out, and a lot of interest was shown for the new countries that opened up, especially in culture and economics.

The northern Israeli city of Hadera was the latest to set up a multicultural event, which it called “Diyala.” The exhibition promised to bring works of ceramic, sculpture, printmaking, weaving, musical, and a variety of other mosaic arts, that represent the diverse heritage of Moroccan Jewish culture, from May 16 to 25, and will be coordinated with the city of Fez in Morocco.