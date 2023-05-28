It's the first visit by an Israeli president to the Shia Muslim-majority state that shares a border with Iran

By invitation of the Azerbaijani president, Ilham Aliyev, Israel's President Isaac Herzog is scheduled to make an official state visit to the Shia Muslim-majority country that has seen relations with the Jewish state blossom in recent months.

President Herzog and his wife Michal will travel to Baku on Tuesday for the 2-day visit. The two presidents are slated to discuss strategic relations, and will participate in a special event marking Israel’s 75 years of statehood.

The Israeli president and his wife will be welcomed with a red carpet and 30 children from the local Jewish school, belonging to the Chabad movement. The couple will then be presented with a performance by Azerbaijan’s Honor Guard at the Presidential Palace, at the end of which, Israel’s national anthem “The Tikvah” will be played.

After the official welcoming ceremony, the two presidents and their wives will have lunch together, and then Herzog will lay wreaths at memorials for soldiers and former president of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev.

Israeli Health Minister Moshe Arbel is meant to accompany Herzog, and he will meet his Azeri counterpart, Dr. Teymur Musayev. The two ministers will discuss further cooperation between the countries in the field of healthcare, in particular the training of doctors, preparation for disasters, and digital healthcare.

During the state visit, there will be an official ceremony to mark the healthcare-related cooperation agreement, as well as a celebration for Israel’s 75th independence anniversary. Finally, the Israeli president will meet with the local Jewish community, and then return home.