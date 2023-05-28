Israel's top diplomat departs on tour of central Europe

Visits to Austria, Croatia, Hungary, Slovakia 'will strengthen strategic cooperation with friends, create opportunities to advance economic interests'

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Sunday departs on a tour of central Europe including stops in Austria, Croatia, Hungary and Slovakia.

The tour “will strengthen our strategic cooperation with our friends, and create for Israel opportunities to advance its diplomatic and economic interests on the continent,” Cohen said.

He is expected to meet five of his counterparts during the four-day trip, including the foreign minister of Austria, Slovakia and the Czech Republic at the Austerlitz format, a regional forum held by the three countries.

It remains unclear whether Cohen will also meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a conservative firebrand known for his close ties with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.