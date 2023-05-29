In a historic visit to Morocco, Miri Regev signed deals on the recognition and conversion of driver's licenses, maritime trade, and collaboration in road safety

Israel's Transport and Road Safety Minister Miri Regev on Monday told i24NEWS that Jerusalem would soon declare its position on the contentious status of Western Sahara, during a historic visit to Morocco.

So far, no minister who has visited Morocco has expressed public support for Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara – a disputed territory on the northwestern coast of Africa and the site of a decades-long, violent tension between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic.

Asked about Israel's position regarding Western Sahara - recognized in 2020 by the United States as a sovereign Moroccan territory - the Israeli minister assured that the Jewish state "understands the importance of this issue for Moroccans.."

"Relations with Morocco are of the utmost importance for Israel, and I am sure that the government will take a position on this issue very soon," she told i24NEWS French anchor Jean-Charles Banoun.

During Regev's visit, she and her Moroccan counterpart signed agreements pertaining to the recognition of driver’s licenses, the strengthening of maritime trade relations, and road safety. Regev and Mohamed Abdeljalil announced the agreements as part of the first visit of an Israeli transport envoy to the North African state.

“The series of bilateral agreements signed, relating to the maritime, land, and air domains, will make it possible to strengthen cooperation between Israel and Morocco,” Regev said.

"The Abraham Accords will also allow Morocco to be a bridge between Israel and African countries in all possible areas of development," she continued, referring to the U.S.-brokered normalization pact that saw Israel build relations with a handful of Arab states.

The first agreement saw for the recognition and conversion of driver’s licenses, which will allow Israelis visiting, living, or doing business in Morocco to drive a private or two-wheeled vehicle with an Israeli driver’s license, or to convert their license to an equivalent Moroccan permit without the need to take a driving test.

Meanwhile, holders of Moroccan driver’s licenses who visit Israel legally can now drive with their license or convert it to an Israeli permit without the need for exams.

The second agreement concerns shipping, which strengthens maritime trade relations between Israel and Morocco and encourages direct connections between the seaports of the regional allies. Also encouraged through the agreement is the exchange of knowledge and experience in maritime logistics and ports, joint research, and connections between shipping professionals.

A third agreement referred to road safety and innovation, and established guidelines for cooperation in the field of transportation between the ministries of transport and the national road safety authorities of the two countries. The areas of collaboration include issues of road safety management strategy, the integration of innovative technologies, upgrading data collection systems, investigating accidents, and promoting research and innovation.

The head of the Israeli mission in Morocco, Shai Cohen, and professionals from the transport ministries of the two countries were also present during Regev’s visit.