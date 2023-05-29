Herzog, Erdogan emphasize importance of working together to maintain stability, promote regional peace, and deepen the fruitful cooperation

Israel's President Isaac Herzog congratulated Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday for his re-election in a phone call, during which the two discussed deepening relations between the two countries.

The two spoke a day after Erdogan was declared the victor on Sunday in a historic runoff election that posed the toughest challenge of his two-decade rule. Herzog was among the first world leaders to congratulate Erdogan, followed by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

After giving his congratulations, Herzog told Erdogan that he expects continued prosperity of the joint relations between Israel and Turkey. The two emphasized the importance of working together to maintain stability, promote regional peace, and deepen the fruitful cooperation between the two countries, and even expressed their hope that they would meet soon.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1662910964885331969 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The NATO member's longest-serving leader defied critics and doubters by emerging with a comfortable lead against Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the first round on May 14.

Turkey's Opposition Leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu cobbled together a powerful coalition that grouped Erdogan's disenchanted former allies with secular nationalists and religious conservatives. Opposition supporters viewed it as a do-or-die chance to save Turkey from being turned into an autocracy by a man whose consolidation of power rivals that of Ottoman sultans.

World leaders who also extended congratulations to the Turkish strongman included U.S. President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.