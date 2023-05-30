Top Israeli official says ‘in a fog’ on U.S.-Saudi normalization talks

Tzachi Hanegbi suggests that any new U.S. weaponry to Riyadh could have to still allow for Israel to keep a 'qualitative military edge' in the region

Israel’s national security advisor Tzachi Hanegbi on Tuesday played down prospects for a U.S.-brokered normalization pact with Saudi Arabia, saying Jerusalem was “in a fog” on any progress in a potential diplomatic breakthrough.

Hanegbi’s U.S. counterpart Jake Sullivan earlier this month visited Riyadh earlier this month reportedly pushing a forging of ties between the Saudi kingdom and the Jewish state. That followed a New York Times report that Riyadh was conditioning normalization with Jerusalem on boosted U.S. defense sales and assent for a Saudi civilian nuclear program.

While Riyadh has not confirmed this, Hanegbi appeared to do so by telling Army Radio that Saudi officials raised terms with Washington as part of a “triangular” diplomacy. Yet, he noted that such requests were “an American dilemma” for now.

"I say this to be as clear as I can within the framework of the fog that exists for us, too," Hanegbi said. "We are not really aware, right now, of what is happening in the Saudi-American corridors."

The Israeli official suggested that any new U.S. weapons to Riyadh could have to comply with Washington’s commitment to preserving an Israeli “qualitative military edge” in the region, and predicted that any Saudi civilian nuclear program would first have to clear U.S. counter-proliferation regulations.

"When the subject becomes relevant to the security of Israel, the Americans will certainly not make progress on it without close contacts" with the Israeli government, he added.

Saudi Arabia gave its blessing for Gulf neighbors United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to establish relations with Israel in 2020, but Riyadh has not followed suit over Palestinian statehood goals.