Israel’s Herzog, Azerbaijan’s Aliyev talk cooperation, Iranian threat to ‘regional security’

Isaac Herzog calls his trip to Azerbaijan a 'dream come true;' Ilham Aliyev says it 'demonstrates a closeness' between Jerusalem and Baku

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday touted his country’s relationship with Azerbaijan during a visit to Baku at the invitation of the Shiite Muslim state’s President Ilham Aliyev, during which the Israeli official called the “very important” trip a “dream come true.”

After being received at the presidential palace in the capital city of Baku alongside his wife Michal, Herzog spoke with Aliyev about the importance of bilateral relations and the expansion of cooperation.

"Visiting Azerbaijan is a dream come true for me, and for the citizens of my country,” Herzog told reporters after their bilateral meeting.

“The relationship between us is based on deep roots,” he added, extending an invitation to Aliyev and his wife to visit the Jewish state “as a symbol of the amazing friendship between us.”

“Our shared strategy and vision is based on doing good, through honest and open dialogue between Jews and Muslims, a vision that can be dreamed about and also shown,” Herzog continued. “It's no secret that your country is Muslim with a majority of Shiite principles, and still the love and affection between our countries is an example of how we can change the world and move forward.”

Haim Tzach / GPO Israel's President Isaac Herzog (L) and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Baku, Azerbaijan.

“I see Azerbaijan making a big change in the world, in the Asian region, and of course in the Middle East. We are looking at the regional-security structure that is threatened by Iran, a topic we discussed in depth, and we look forward to the development of cooperation between us in many fields such as academia, agriculture, and many other fields,” the Israeli president concluded.

For his part, Aliyev told the media briefing that Herzog’s visit demonstrated a “closeness” between Jerusalem and Baku, and that the opening of an Azerbaijani embassy in Israel will “make it possible to raise relations to additional heights.”