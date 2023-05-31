Herzog in Azerbaijan: More than just a border country with Iran

The Israeli leader says 'when you come you realize how interesting' and 'important' Baku is, despite 'the Iranian hostility'

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday continued to expand on a budding relationship with Azerbaijan during his state visit to Baku, invited by the president of the Shiite Muslim state, Ilham Aliyev.

Herzog said “when you come you realize how interesting” and “important” Azerbaijan is, as well as their people, “it is a meeting between nations and cultures. A nation that has preserved its identity.” He then remarked on the 30 million Azeri diaspora in Iran, and how Baku “stood on its feet, [when] three years ago it defeated Armenia and returned 30 percent of its territory.”

The Israeli president was also fascinated by the country’s history, starting with “the mountain Jews who were expelled after the destruction of the temple [in Jerusalem] and kept their identity.” Up to the current good trilateral relations “between Shiite Islam and Russian/Georgian Christianity.”

Practically speaking, Azerbaijan wanted to “compete with Israel's tourism to Georgia,” saying that, “not everything is just Iran and the military.” The two presidents also spoke about Baku’s support of Ukraine, and Azerbaijani strategic partnership with Turkey.

Herzog was impressed with Aliyev’s own personal risk, with “the Iranian hostility towards him,” and the tense relations between the two bordering countries, and raised Iran’s “attempted attack against an Azerbaijani member of parliament.”

In the press briefing, the Israeli president also commented on Israel’s internal issues. Regarding the ongoing judicial reform negotiations, he stated that he believes “a settlement can be reached. It's a long process and I don't have deadlines.”