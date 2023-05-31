Israel's Netanyahu welcomes Paraguayan leader's intention to return embassy to Jerusalem

The two leaders express their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and not that this would promote economic initiatives, growth, and prosperity

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday congratulated Paraguayan President Santiago Pena on his recent election victory and welcomed his counterpart's intention to return his country’s embassy to Jerusalem.

In a phone call, Netanyahu congratulated the economist and former finance minister for his victory in the election earlier this month, which extended the long rule of Pena’s conservative Colorado Party.

The two leaders expressed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and noted that this would promote economic initiatives, growth, and prosperity for both Jerusalem and Asuncion.

Netanyahu further welcomed Pena’s intention to return the Paraguayan Embassy to Jerusalem immediately upon assuming office in August later this year, and the two agreed to meet soon to discuss economic cooperation.

In 2018, Paraguay's former president Horacio Cartes announced that the Paraguayan embassy would be moved to Jerusalem, becoming the third country in the world – after the United States and Guatemala – to recognize the holy city as the diplomatic capital of Israel.

But months after the announcement, Paraguay canceled the move and returned its mission to Tel Aviv, triggering swift diplomatic retaliation by Israel. According to reports, the U-turn came after a re-examination by then-Paraguayan foreign minister Luis Alberto Castiglioni who deemed the original decision of Cartes as “unjustified.”

In a tit-for-tat response, Netanyahu instructed the Foreign Ministry to shutter its embassy in Asunción and recalled Ambassador Ze'ev Harel for consultation. Israel's embassy reopened in 2016 following a halting of its activity due to budgetary constraints in 2002.