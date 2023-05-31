Budapest criticizes EU policy as biased towards the Jewish state

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó in Budapest on Wednesday, with the latter declaring that "cooperation between Hungary and Israel has reached a historic peak.”

During the meeting, Szijjártó criticized European Union policy as biased toward the Jewish state, according to an Israeli Foreign Ministry statement. He also promised continued support to the Jewish state within international institutions, and that Budapest would appeal to the International Criminal Court in The Hague to thwart any Palestinian attempts to have Israel condemned.

The Hungarian diplomat expressed his country's opposition to the Palestinian Authority's “pay-for-slay” policy that gives a salary to terrorists imprisoned in Israeli jails. Szijjártó affirmed that Hungary supports Israel's right to self-defense, condemned terrorism, and called for "a fair approach towards Israel within the United Nations.”

He also reaffirmed Hungary's stance against antisemitism, and underlined "the role of illegal immigration in modern antisemitism.”

Cohen, who set out on a scheduled visit to four European countries - Croatia, Slovakia, Hungary, and Austria - is slated to meet Hungarian President Katalin Novák. However, he will not meet Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

"Hungary has supported Israel for many years. The strengthening of the pro-Israeli front, along with other Central European countries, represents an important political and economic interest for the State of Israel," said Cohen.

"The war in Ukraine has turned Israel into a strategic asset for European countries, both in terms of regional security and energy. We will be delighted to support European countries and help them cope with the continent's new reality," he added.

During their meeting, Cohen and Szijjártó signed an agreement to renew scholarships that the Hungarian government has offered to Israeli students studying in the country. Under the agreement, Hungary will award 50 scholarships to Israeli students each year.