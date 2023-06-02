Members of the Polish government to visit Israel next week

The visit will attempt to mark the end of the crisis between the two countries

A delegation of senior Polish government officials will visit Israel next week, in a bid to mark the end of the crisis between the two countries.

The Polish delegation will be led by Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski, who has handled contacts with Israel during recent crises, including the issue of travel to Poland, Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported on Friday.

Israel is interested in strengthening ties with Poland, which for its part will ask to focus on the war in Ukraine and "Russian aggression in Ukraine and the Middle East." In particular, Israelis and Poles will discuss how to cooperate to help Ukraine.

The Polish delegation also plans to ask for mutual support. Poland claims to support Israel in any attempts by the European Union to limit its ability to defend itself. In exchange, Warsaw will ask Israel to stand by Poland when attacked.

About two months ago, Israel and Poland agreed to resume study tours for young Israelis to commemorate the Holocaust. Foreign Minister Eli Cohen called it "an important step towards resolving the crisis in relations with Poland". At the same time, Warsaw announced the return of its ambassador to Tel Aviv, ending a two-year crisis.