The Israeli prime minister calls the killing of three Israeli soldiers by an Egyptian policeman a 'terrorist attack'

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday during a cabinet meeting that the killing of three Israeli soldiers by an Egyptian policeman, which he called a “terrorist attack,” called for a thorough investigation.

The Prime minister demanded a full joint investigation with Cairo.

"Israel relayed a clear message to the Egyptian government. We expect that the joint investigation will be exhaustive and thorough," Netanyahu said.

He previously promised that the “severe and extraordinary” incident on the Egyptian border, in which three Israeli soldiers were shot dead, would be “fully investigated.” As media learned earlier on Sunday, the terrorist prepared the attack in advance and carried a Koran, a knife and a firearm with him.

"We will refresh procedures and methods of operations and also the measures to reduce to a minimum the smuggling and to ensure tragic terrorist attacks like this do not happen again," the prime minister said.

A security cabinet meeting is set to be held later on Sunday. According to Kan, there was also a meeting between a top Egyptian official, who arrived at the scene of the attack, and Israeli military officials regarding the joint investigation. In their initial statement following the attack, the Egyptian army claimed that the attacker was chasing drug smugglers.