Israeli FM Eli Cohen embarks on historic trip to Philippines

This is the first official visit to Philippines by an Israeli foreign minister in 56 years

For the first time in 56 years, an Israeli foreign minister is visiting Manila, the capital of the Philippines. Eli Cohen on Sunday began a historic visit to the Philippines and South Korea, whose agenda is to strengthen relations with Asian countries. Israel's top diplomat will meet with senior officials from both countries and discuss the expansion of ties in the areas of security and economy.

“We are strengthening our relations with the rising powers of Asia. The visit to the Philippines and South Korea will create political opportunities for Israel in this region of the world, as I have done on a recent trip to India. Asia is a continent of enormous potential, which is of great importance to Israel and its economy," said the official.

The trip will see Cohen meet with Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. and his counterparts, Philippine Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo and South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin.

He is accompanied by two separate delegations of Israeli businesspeople.

The business delegation to the Philippines includes representatives of sectors including agriculture, water, energy and green technologies, security and cyber, emergency response and healthcare. While the business delegation to South Korea will focus on automation, robotics, smart factories, artificial intelligence and virtual reality.