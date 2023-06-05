The official invitation is the first of its kind, sent by a Muslim country to an Israeli parliamentary speaker

Israel’s Parliamentary (Knesset) Speaker Amir Ohana is scheduled to visit Morocco on Wednesday, at the invitation of his Moroccan counterpart, Rachid Talbi el-Alami, in what has been touted as a historic official visit.

"Thanks to the groundbreaking leadership of King Mohammed VI of Morocco, this visit is possible. The dream of peace with Muslim countries has been beating in our hearts for many years," read a statement from the Knesset.

"And what a coincidence that the Kingdom of Morocco should be the first Muslim country to invite a symbol of government, the head of the legislative parliament of Israel. What's more of a coincidence is the he is the first person of Moroccan origin to hold this office," it continued.

Ohana will meet el-Alami, and the two will sign a formal memorandum of understanding to develop inter-parliamentary cooperation and strengthen relations between the State of Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco.

Ohana is also slated to hold talks with the chairman of the Morocco-Israel Parliamentary Friendship Group and several members of the Moroccan House of Representatives, as well as with senior government officials and leaders of the Kingdom's Jewish community.

The most recent visit by an Israeli minister to Morocco was Transport and Road Safety Minister Miri Regev last week. In an interview during the visit, she told i24NEWS that Jerusalem would soon declare a position on the contentious status of Western Sahara.