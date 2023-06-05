The foreign minister from Israel met with his Filipino counterpart, as well as president 'Bongbong' Marcos, for first time in 56 years

Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met with his Filipino counterpart Enrique Manalo, and the President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Romualdez Marcos. The historic visit was the first to Manila in 56 years.

The high-level delegation sought out to strengthen strategic ties in East Asia, as well as to promote “the transportation connection” between Asia, through the Middle East, and Europe. The Philippines is seen as an important relationship in the East Asian region.

"Israel and the Jewish people owe a historic debt to the Philippines for rescuing 1,300 Jews during the Holocaust and for being the only Asian country that supported the establishment of the State of Israel in November 1947,” opened Cohen’s statement.

The visit, he said, “will strengthen diplomatic ties with the Philippines and the Israeli presence in East Asia,” and highlighted his previous trip to India in May.

“Strengthening the political and economic ties in East Asia, and shortening the flight time thanks to the permission to fly over Oman, will open doors for Israel in other countries in the region and bring Israel groundbreaking economic and political opportunities,” stated the top Israeli envoy.

The delegation discussed the promotion of relations between the countries, as well as new opportunities from the Abraham Accords, particularly flight approvals over Saudi Arabia and Oman, since it marks a significantly shorter flight time between Israel and East Asia.

Cohen presented a possibility of establishing a land-sea transport route between Asia, through the Middle East and Israel to Europe, in order to significantly reduce the costs of the international transportation of goods.

The Israeli envoy also met with large Philippine and Israeli companies as part of the Israel-Philippines business forum. As part of his trip, Cohen inaugurated a new wing at the Embassy in Manila and met with representatives of the small Jewish community.