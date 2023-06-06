Israeli FM Cohen: Jerusalem and Manila aim to double trade

Israel and the Philippines also plan on setting up direct flights, as soon as possible

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen led an economic delegation, as part of his official visit to the Philippines. At the forum, he discussed the fields of agriculture, water management and cyber.

The foreign minister pointed out that trade between Jerusalem and Manila reached half a billion dollars in 2022, an increase of 70% in one year. In addition, the two countries are expected to jointly decide on direct flights between Israel and the Philippines.

"Last year, a peak was reached in trade between Israel and the Philippines, with a 70% increase in Israeli trade and a 94% increase in exports," said Cohen.

"The trade potential between our two countries is even higher and we are working, together with the Israeli Embassy in Manila and the Philippine government, to double mutual trade within 5 years," he continued.

He also indicated that the two governments had decided to set up direct flights between Israel and the Philippines, as soon as possible, "which will promote tourism and trade and strengthen the warm relations between the two nations". He added that following the authorization given to Israeli airlines to fly over Saudi Arabia and Oman, flight times between Israel and East Asia were reduced by an average of three hours.

Cohen concluded his diplomatic visit to Manila on Tuesday, which was the first by an Israeli foreign minister to the Philippines since Abba Eban's visit in 1967. He met his counterpart Luis Enrique Manelo and Filipino President Ferdinand Marcos.