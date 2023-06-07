Diplomatic spat emerges over VP Harris's comments at Israeli embassy event

U.S. envoy to Israel said, "The fact that the vice president came to celebrate Israel's 75th Independence Day speaks for itself"

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides spoke out, after Jerusalem's top diplomat criticized the U.S. Vice President for her comments on the Israeli government's proposed judicial reforms.

At an event Tuesday evening, which celebrated Israel's 75th anniversary at the country's embassy in Washington, Vice President Kamala Harris said Israel’s democracy should be based on “an independent judiciary.”

"America will continue to stand for the values that have been the bedrock of the U.S.-Israel relationship, which includes continuing to strengthen our democracies, which as the (Israeli) ambassador has said, are both built on strong institutions, checks and balances, and I'll add: an independent judiciary," Harris said.

On Wednesday, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen criticized the remarks, telling Kan Reshet Bet radio that he understood that Harris had not read the reforms, and added: "I have already heard comments like this, no one could tell me what exactly what was bothering them."

In response to this, the U.S. envoy Nides struck back at Cohen, and said "the fact that the vice president came to celebrate Israel's 75th Independence Day speaks for itself about the relations between the two countries."

"I have respect for Minister Cohen, but the vice president said things that the administration says at every opportunity regarding the shared values and policies," the ambassador's response as quoted by Israel's Channel 13 and Kan Public Broadcaster.

Shortly after the ambassador's slight was reported, the Israeli foreign minister took to Twitter to tone down the remarks, saying he has "deep respect" for the U.S. vice president, and that "Israel’s legal reform is an internal issue that is currently in the process of consolidation and dialogue."

President Joe Biden has previously voiced Washington’s concerns with the proposed judicial reforms in Israel, which faces ongoing public protests despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to postpone the legislation and seek compromise with the opposition. Many link the fact that the Israeli leader has not yet been invited for a White House visit to the Biden administration’s unease over the judicial reform.