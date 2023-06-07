Israel's FM Cohen discusses Iranian nuclear threat with South Korean counterpart

The Israeli and South Korean envoys discuss similar security challenges that the two countries face, and measures to address North Korean and Iranian threats

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen began his diplomatic visit to the South Korean capital Seoul, on Wednesday, with a meeting with his counterpart Park Jin.

The ministers discussed similar security challenges that the two countries face, according to the ministry’s statement. The two envoys shared common interests of South Korea and Israel, particularly in the fight against a nuclear North Korea and Iran that is trying to make weapons of mass destruction.

They also discussed measures to address the threats to Seoul, Jerusalem and the free world.

"The world must learn from the bad experience with North Korea and stop Iran's nuclear program now. Israel will not allow Iran to become a second North Korea", warned Cohen, and added that "South Korea and Israel share many historical, political, security and economic similarities."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1666382053326331912 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Bilateral trade between the two countries reached $3.3 billion in 2022, an increase of around 20 percent from 2021. In December 2022, a free trade agreement between the two countries came into force.

The economic agreement was the first of its kind signed by Israel with an Asian country, and the first signed by South Korea with a Middle Eastern country. The implementation of the agreement is expected to increase mutual trade in the years to come.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1666360126909956096 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"Both countries are world leaders in research and development investment, and we jointly encourage collaborations that will lead to joint technological and security developments," Cohen added. The Israeli foreign minister congratulated his counterpart on South Korea's election to a temporary seat on the Security Council, for the years 2024-2025, on Tuesday.

Cohen previously met with his Philippine counterpart Enrique Manalo and President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Romualdez Marcos on Monday, a historic first by an Israeli foreign minister to Manila in 56 years. The two countries discussed establishing a land-sea transport route between Asia, through the Middle East and Israel, to Europe.