Visit to the North African kingdom by Israel's National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi, Speaker of Parliament Amir Ohana symbolic of growing ties

Israel’s National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi was received by Morcco’s Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita in Rabat on Wednesday for a historic visit that symbolized growing ties between the Jewish and North African states.

Upon his arrival, Tzachi held a series of meetings with Moroccan officials and heads of security services, in talks that dealt with the promotion of a shared vision between Morocco's King Mohammed VI and Israel's Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu - regarding the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries in the fields of foreign affairs and security.

The Israeli Speaker of Parliament, Amir Ohana, also visited the kingdom the same day at the invitation of his Moroccan counterpart, Rachid Talbi Alami. He is Israel’s first parliament speaker to visit Morocco – a homecoming for the Israeli official of Moroccan origin.

"History is taking shape before our eyes, and it brings good news of strengthening and consolidating relations between the two countries, bringing the two peoples closer together, and widening the circle of peace," Ohana said.

The reception of Hanegbi and Ohana came while Israeli soldiers took part for the first time in the “African Lion” international military exercise in Morocco, under the direction of the U.S. command for Africa.