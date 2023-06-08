Israel to pilot eased entry of Palestinian-Americans, with sights on U.S. visa waiver

Palestinians are currently barred from Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport and forced to commute through Jordan, without an airport of their own

Israel will reportedly launch a pilot program next month that will see the eased entry of Palestinian-Americans into the Jewish state, a condition for Jerusalem to be accepted into the U.S. Visa Waiver Program (VWP).

Palestinians are currently barred from Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport, and since Jerusalem won’t allow the Palestinian Authority to build its own airport, they are forced to commute through Jordan instead.

An Israeli and U.S. official familiar with the negotiations on Israel’s joining of the VWP told The Times of Israel that Jerusalem agreed to begin allowing Americans of Palestinian origin to enter the country through Ben Gurion. But first, Washington wants Israel to demonstrate that it is prepared to follow through on the commitment – hence the pilot program.

Starting in July, Palestinian-Americans will be able to apply for a 90-day travel pass to enter Israel through the military liaison to the Palestinians, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT). They will thus be allowed to enter Israel using Ben Gurion and travel freely across the country, including in Palestinian areas such as the West Bank.

White House officials want Israel to show that the application process can be quick – with a response within two days at most – and to ensure that a “critical mass” of applicants can apply through COGAT’s online system and use their permits at Ben Gurion without problems.

The purpose of such permits is to replicate the Electronic System for Travel Authorization that nationals of countries in the VWP fill out to enter the United States. That system allows travelers to stay in the U.S. for up to three months, as often as they wish, over a two-year period provided they are not working illegally in the country.

Estimates vary as to the number of Palestinian-Americans, ranging as high as 400,000, while the Public Religion Research Institute estimates there are approximately 3.7 million Muslim Americans.