Amir Ohana, Israel's first Knesset speaker to visit Morocco, tells i24NEWS a position on Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara will soon be announced

Israel's parliamentary speaker Amir Ohana spoke with i24NEWS during his historic trip to Morocco about the deepening ties between the Jewish state and the North African kingdom.

The Israeli Speaker of Parliament is the Jewish state’s first parliament speaker to visit Morocco – a homecoming for the Israeli official of Moroccan origin – at the invitation of his Moroccan counterpart, Rachid Talbi Alami. He was welcomed alongside Israel's National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi as well.

“This historical visit is an important step in relations between Morocco and Israel, I would even say a new era in relations," Ohana told i24NEWS.

He went on the hint that Israel would soon announce its position on Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara.

“I truly support the integrity of Morocco and the Moroccan Sahara. However, this decision should be accepted by [Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu. I know it is under very serious discussion," he said.

Western Sahara is a disputed territory on the northwestern coast of Africa and the site of a decades-long, violent tension between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic. Since 1975, the territory has been the scene of a war for independence, from intense demonstrations to bloody clashes.

"Israel should move towards a recognition of the Moroccan Sahara, just as our closest ally the United States did by signing the Abraham Accords," Ohana continued. "Once the recognition will be official and complete, I’m sure it will bring us even closer and then we can see more exchanges of delegations."

“I believe in near time, we will have news, but I want [Netanyahu] to be the one to announce Israel’s position,” he added.