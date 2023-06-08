Netanyahu, Blinken talk 'military, intelligence cooperation' amid regional challenges

'No nuclear agreement with Iran will bind Israel from protecting itself,' Israel's leader tells the top U.S. diplomat

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during which they discussed "military and intelligence cooperation" in the face of regional issues and threats.

Netanyahu "expressed his appreciation for the military and intelligence cooperation between Israel and the United States, which is at an all-time high," the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

"The two discussed the challenges and opportunities in the region," it continued, adding that Netanyahu expressed his appreciation for the "frank talks that took place recently in Washington between teams of the two countries."

Last week, an Israeli delegation led by National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer visited Washington where they discussed with U.S. officials a wide range of global and regional issues of mutual concern.

Netanyahu particularly pointed to the threat posed by Iran, which Israel considers is increasing as world powers continue negotiations with Tehran over its nuclear program.

The Israeli prime minister reiterated his "consistent position that returning to the nuclear agreement with Iran will not stop the Iranian nuclear program and no settlement with Iran will bind Israel from doing everything to defend itself."

Their phone call came as Blinken's three-day visit to Saudi Arabia came to an end, during which he spoke with Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman and urged normalization efforts between the kingdom and Israel.