Ukraine’s first lady to travel to Israel next week to meet recovering soldiers

Zelenska was invited by Israel's President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal

Olena Zelenska, the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, will travel to Israel next week for an official visit that will include a meeting with President Isaac Herzog on June 19.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Israel has not yet confirmed the exact dates of the visit, which was organized following the invitation by President Herzog and his wife Michal during their previous meeting with Zelenska in London.

While in Israel, the first lady will visit recovering Ukrainian soldiers, who suffered serious wounds in battles against Russian forces the previous year. Jerusalem took in some 20 soldiers last September to provide them with specialized medical care and rehabilitation programs. Eleven of them have since returned to Ukraine.

Zelenska has been in regular contact with world leaders, to solicit humanitarian aid for Ukraine and to highlight the hardships endured by Ukrainian civilians since the Russian invasion in February 2022. Despite Israel's refusal to supply defensive weapons systems that Kyiv requested, the Jewish state provided significant humanitarian and medical assistance.

Among these efforts, a field hospital was set up in Ukraine by the Sheba Medical Center, where 6,200 people were treated. More than 200 Ukrainian professionals were trained in Israel by MASHAV, the Israeli international development organization. Israel also donated four armored ambulances and hundreds of tons of humanitarian equipment to Ukraine.

Last month, four Israeli ministries hosted the Ukrainian-Israeli Rehabilitation Summit in Lviv, western Ukraine. The event was aimed at bringing Israel's experience of physical and psychological recovery to Ukraine as it continues to battle the Russian forces.