'The Diplomatic Salon event illustrates the strong connection between Israel and Morocco,' organizers say

A diplomatic panel event on water cooperation between Israel and Morocco organized by the Center for Jewish Impact and the liaison office of the Kingdom of Morocco to Israel, will be held on Tuesday in Tel Aviv, media learned.

The event titled “Sacred And Scarce: Enhancing Water Cooperation in the MENA Region, Highlights on the Morocco-Israel Partnership” will focus, among other things, on sharing knowledge and best practices in water use and desalination technologies. According to organizers, the event will also present an opportunity to strengthen business ties and regional cooperation, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Water business officials as well as environmental scientists will attend the meeting. Netafim, Odis Filtering and IDE Technologies, three leading Israeli companies in the water sector, will share their successes.

“Our panel is taking place at a critical time when countries in the region are increasingly facing severe drought and water scarcity, combined with global climate change. Morocco itself is facing its most serious drought in more than three decades," said Abderrahim Beyyoudh, head of Morocco's liaison office in Israel.

“The Diplomatic Salon event illustrates the strong connection between Israel and Morocco, and the great importance of strategic cooperation between the countries. Water is a key issue that can open the door to mutual cooperation, and the importance of events like these is to show the power of the economy and of both the business and private sectors to create meaningful connections that will lead to strong bonds between the countries,” said Robert Singer from the Center for Jewish Impact, which will host the event.