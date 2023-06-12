The Israeli prime minister says the two have 'excellent relations' and 'are going to become even stronger' after visit of his counterpart from Lithuania

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Monday with Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė. The two world leaders started with a private conversation and then held an expanded meeting with the participation of other officials.

The two discussed regional issues, especially the Iranian threat, and increasing cooperation in a range of areas, including innovation, cyber and artificial intelligence. The Lithuanian prime minister also visited Yad Vashem, remarking, "we can't just say 'never again' and wait for things to get better."

"Lithuania and Israel have excellent relations, which are going to become even stronger, even better in your visit. And you're indeed a welcome friend here in Jerusalem,” Netanyahu said.

"Thank you for a warm welcome PM Netanyahu," Šimonytė tweeted in response to her meeting.

"Deep historical Lithuanian-Israeli ties & our friendship is what we're proud of & will continue to foster," she added, "our partnership is even more important as democracies have to defend the rules-based world order. Aggression must not pay for any autocrat."

The Lithuanian leader's speech on Sunday, at a global forum in Israel, clarified the direction of the previous comment on Putin's "aggression". She also affirmed her country's commitment to counter Iranian nuclear expansion alongside Israel, particularly warning against Tehran's alliance with Moscow, which used Iranian weapons in its invasion of Ukraine.

"I am happy that Lithuania and Israel have always been close allies and partners," Šimonytė stated, "our countries have shared a common struggle for freedom and independence, and we are an example of resilience in the face of adversity. We understand the importance of remaining vigilant in the face of threats and preserving our hard-won freedom."

Šimonytė also denounced Iran's support for terrorism, notably through the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, advocating the use of all the instruments in the EU's toolbox. She said Lithuania would support more EU sanctions against Iran.

"I want to assure you that we will continue to call for more sanctions. But at the same time, we all know that Israel's defensive systems remain the best antidote to Iranian weapons", she declared.