Isaac Herzog met with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington in October 2022, during which they discussed tensions in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden has reportedly invited Israel's President Isaac Herzog to Washington for a meeting at the White House next month.

The reported visit set for July would come amid tensions over the future of Iran's nuclear activities, with the Biden administration trying to salvage a deal that would reinstate international control over the civilian program in exchange for sanctions relief. Israel opposes such an agenda.