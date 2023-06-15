Turkey was the first Muslim-majority country to recognize the State of Israel, and the two normalized relations in 2022

Israel and Turkey are reportedly planning a visit by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the Muslim country "in the coming weeks."

A senior Israeli official told Walla! News on Thursday that "talks" were taking place between Israel's Prime Minister's Office and the Turkish President's Office regarding Netanyahu's soon-expected visit.

Turkey was the first Muslim-majority country to recognize the State of Israel, giving high priority to military, strategic, and diplomatic cooperation, while sharing concerns with respect to the regional instabilities in the Middle East. Despite relations between the two countries having increasingly deteriorated in recent decades, the two countries normalized relations in 2022.

Upon winning Turkey's latest presidential election last month, Erdogan received congratulations from Netanyahu and Israel's President Isaac Herzog, who each discussed with the Turkish leader deepening relations between the two countries.

Netanyahu and Erdogan agreed to continue strengthening bilateral relations, with the Israeli leader assuring his commitment to expanding the State of Israel's circle of peace. Herzog told Erdogan he expected continued prosperity of joint relations, and the two emphasized the importance of working together to maintain stability and promote regional peace.