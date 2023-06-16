The new office will provide consular services and will include diplomatic residences, meaning that its status would be higher than a consulate

Russia will build its embassy’s branch office in Jerusalem as part of a deal with the city, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed on Friday.

The agreement concerned a disputed land plot in west Jerusalem, which the city agreed would officially belong to Russia.

"On May 18, the Russian Federation and the municipality of Jerusalem, with the assistance of the Russian Embassy and the Foreign Ministry of Israel, signed a settlement agreement and its protocol on clarifying the boundaries and area of the Russian land plot in West Jerusalem," the Russian Foreign Ministry's statement said.

"We proceed from the assumption that the said land property will be used, in particular, for the construction of a complex of buildings and structures used for the needs of the branch office of the Consular Section of the Russian Embassy in Israel. We believe that this step fully serves the interests of further strengthening friendly multifaceted relations between Russia and Israel,as well as goes in line with our country's unchanging course towards a fair Middle East settlement," the statement underlined.

Earlier on Friday, Israel Hayom reported that the Russian Foreign Ministry committed to setting up the embassy branch office in the Maalot Parking lot compound in the center of Jerusalem. It is expected to open within five years, although could be postponed to 10.

According to the document seen by Israel Hayom, the Jerusalem City Hall and the capital’s Mayor Moshe Lion agreed to give Russia ownership status on some 300 feet of land that would serve as a passageway to the new office. The deal would also see the city pledging to avoid expropriation of the area for the light rail project, which would mean rerouting the line.

Jerusalem also wouldn’t demand outstanding taxes payment from the diplomatic mission, the report said. The new office will provide consular services and will include diplomatic residences, meaning that its status would be higher than a consulate.

The report revealed that the signing ceremony at the city hall was held on Jerusalem Day in May following six months of complex negotiations. Israel’s Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Mayor Lion were present at the event along with Russia’s ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov and other diplomatic officials.

Earlier in May, Cohen announced that Hungary would become the first European Union state to move its embassy to Jerusalem, effectively recognizing the holy city as Israel's capital.