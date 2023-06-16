Ukrainian ambassador to Israel's strongly condemned Putin's rhetoric, saying he expected a condemnation from the Israeli government

Ukraine's ambassador to Israel told i24NEWS on Friday's that Russian leader Vladimir Putin's provocative language on Volodymyr Zelensky's Jewish heritage represents a calculated attack, launched just as Ukraine's first lady is set to visit the Jewish state.

Moreover, Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk further added, such rhetoric could have a real impact on the visit.

“We do believe it’s a pure provocation from the Russia leadership that has been made before the visit of the First Lady Zelenska. It’s anti-Semitic," the official told i24NEWS. I believe that most of Jews around the world are proud of Zelensky as a leader who is defending his country and fighting for freedom. We expect condemnation from Israeli government. “

Ask whether there were any official responses from Ukrainian officials regarding the potential impact on Zelenska's visit, Korniychuk offered what he said was "his personal opinion."

“It’s my personal opinion, but I do believe that it could lead to the cancellation or delay of the First Lady visit,” he said.