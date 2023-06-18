Israel and Morocco sign new agreements on tourism, healthcare, and hiring of workers

In recent months, Israel has strengthened its relations with Morocco through high-level visits and military collaborations

Israel's Minister of the Interior and Health, Moshe Arbel, visited Morocco over the weekend to meet his counterpart and strengthen cooperation between the two countries on a range of issues.

During his meeting with the Moroccan Minister of the Interior, Abdelouafi Laftit, they agreed to form teams to facilitate the hiring of Moroccan workers in Israel, particularly in the fields of nursing and construction. They also discussed easing visa requirements to promote tourism, with the aim of welcoming 200,000 Israeli visitors to Morocco this year.

In the healthcare field, Arbel signed an agreement with Moroccan Health Minister Khalid Ait Taleb to strengthen medical cooperation between the two countries. The agreement aims to promote collaboration in the fields of medical technology, genetics, the fight against non-communicable diseases, epidemic preparedness and strategic planning of healthcare systems.

"We are deepening our ties with Morocco and giving more substance to the peace agreement," Arbel said in a statement released by his office on Saturday. "Israel and Morocco share healthcare challenges, and cooperation in this area will contribute greatly to improving healthcare capacity and the health of citizens."

In recent months, Israel has strengthened its relations with Morocco through high-level visits and military collaborations.

Last week, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana visited the country, as did National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi.