Ukraine’s first lady Zelenska meets Israel’s President Herzog, his wife

Zelenska's visit will be focused on the issue of post-trauma treatment for children and youth

Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelensky on Monday morning was hosted by the wife of the Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Michal, in Tel Aviv for breakfast at the beginning of their joint work day.

The two were later joined by President Herzog "as a tribute to joint efforts to alleviate the suffering of the children amid the war and the overall humanitarian effort," according to an official statement.

Zelenska's visit and the joint work day will be focused on the issue of post-trauma treatment for children and youth. It will begin with the visit to the Safra Children’s Hospital in central Israel.

They will then continue with a professional discussion with the Israeli Trauma Coalition and the NTL organization that provide care for children and trauma victims on a national level. Zelenska is also expected to visit Ukrainian soldiers who are being treated in Israeli hospitals.

Zelenska’s visit was feared to be canceled following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent ‘antisemitic provocation.’ He said on Friday that Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky was "not a Jew," but a "disgrace to the Jewish people," according to Putin’s "many Jewish friends." Ukraine’s ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk told i24NEWS that such rhetoric could have a real impact on the visit.